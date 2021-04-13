Egypt Reports 818 New Coronavirus Cases, 42 Deaths

The Health Ministry said Monday that 818 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak in the country began to 211,307.

In a statement, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said 42 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 12,487.

As many as 500 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 159,999 so far, the spokesman said.