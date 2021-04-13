Egypt, Kenya Probe Regional, UN Files

Egypt and Kenya held a new round of consultations to address regional files and United Nations issues of mutual concern.

Assistant Foreign Minister for African Affairs Sherif Issa led the Egyptian side to the consultations, in which Deputy Assistant Foreign Minister

for United Nations Affairs Amr el Sherbiny also participated. The Kenyan side was led by Director General of the International and Multilateral Affairs Department of the Kenyan Foreign Ministry Salem Salem, according to a press release by the Foreign Ministry on Monday night.

The virtual round of consultations focused on a number of regional files topped by the African issues on the agenda of the UN Security Council, especially the situation in the Horn of Africa and the future of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) in light of Security Council Resolution 2568 of 2021.

Also discussed was the issue of the use of transboundary water resources within the framework of the ongoing preparations for the United Nations Water Conference in 2023, with the Egyptian side shedding light on the developments related to the issue of the disputed Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

The consultations took up as well topics related to the future of the United Nations in light of the political declaration of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the organization and providing sustainable financing for UN peacekeeping and peacebuilding activities in addition to

efforts aimed at achieving sustainable peace on the African continent.