Egypt: Agreement Between ITIDA, Webhelp to Increase It Investments in Egypt

Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat asserted that Egypt has become an important destination for investments in the fields of outsourcing and IT services due to the competitive privileges it enjoys topped by a good climate suitable for investments.

The minister's statements came on the sidelines of signing a cooperation agreement between the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) and Webhelp company which works in the outsourcing domain to expand the the company's activities in Egypt and create about 4,800 job opportunities.

The three-year agreement comes within the framework of a strategy devised by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology to increase Egyptian IT services exports.

Minister Talaat said ITIDA will launch an initiative to train youths on learning foreign languages topped by the German and French languages to meet the needs of the outsourcing companies.

For his part, ITIDA CEO Amr Mahfouz said the agreement is part of the state efforts to lure more foreign investments into the country, pointing out that ITIDA carried out a promotional campaign abroad during the past period to attract more foreign companies to operate in Egypt.

Microsoft office director in Egypt Mirna Aref said the partnership with Webhelp meets the goals of creating job opportunities in Egypt and supports the national economy.