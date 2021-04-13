Egypt: CBE - Balance of Payment Surplus Hits Dlrs 1.5 Bn in First Half of 2020-2021 Fy

13 April 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) said the balance of payment with regard to the country's foreign transactions hit a surplus of dlrs 1.5 billion in the first half of the 2020-2021 fiscal year against a total deficit of dlrs 9 billion in the corresponding period of the same fiscal year.

In a statement on Monday, the bank said the deficit of the current account balance increased to dlrs 7.6 billion in the first half of the 2020-2021 fiscal year against dlrs 4.6 billion in the corresponding period last year.

The bank detailed that the deficit of the non-petroleum trade balance went up by dlrs 1.2 billion to register about dlrs 19.1 billion.

The bank added that the current transfers ratcheted up by dlrs 13.5 percent to record about dlrs 15.5 billion against dlrs 13.7 billion a year earlier.

The petroleum trade balance registered a deficit of dlrs 54.5 million in the first half of the 2020-2021 FY against a surplus of dlrs 733.3 million in the same period of the previous year as a result of a drop in the petroleum exports.

The investment income dropped by dlrs 347.8 million to register dlrs 5.4 billion, the statement said, adding that the net foreign direct investments flow to Egypt went up by some dlrs 3.9 billion to register dlrs 9.2 billion.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Banks Shut Doors On Zimbabwe's 99-Year Farm Leases
Water Everywhere in Lesotho But Not a Drop to Drink for Basotho
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Condolences Pour in After Death of AKA’s Fiancée Anele Tembe
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.