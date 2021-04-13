Zimbabwe: Marginalisation and Institutionalised Tribalism in Zimbabwe - the Emergence of the Mthwakazi Republic Party (Part Two)

11 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Thandekile Moyo

A party of young people from Matabeleland, the Mthwakazi Republic Party, believes there is no reason for Matabeleland to remain under the subjugation of Zimbabwe and they have been calling for secession.

The Mthwakazi Republic Party's argument is that Matabeleland is in fact its own country, called Mthwakazi. They say it is only because of colonisation that the country of Mthwakazi is part of Zimbabwe and the only thing that can bring justice for those suffering in Mthwakazi at the hands of Shona supremacy is secession.

For years, schools in Matabeleland have registered a zero percent pass rate and Matabeleland residents have blamed this on institutional tribalism. They believe government policies against Matabeleland have killed education in the region.

For example, the government deliberately targeted headmasters and teachers during the Gukurahundi massacres. Many were gunned down in front of their pupils, destabilising the delivery of education for four years during the genocide.

Another factor affecting education in the region is that while the rest of Zimbabwe was flourishing and enjoying peace and freedom post-independence, including the building of schools in Mashonaland, no schools were built in Matabeleland while the genocide was taking place and no...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Banks Shut Doors On Zimbabwe's 99-Year Farm Leases
Water Everywhere in Lesotho But Not a Drop to Drink for Basotho
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Condolences Pour in After Death of AKA’s Fiancée Anele Tembe

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.