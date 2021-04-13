South Africa: Swedish Prize Awarded to South Africa's S'bu Zikode Is a Milestone for the Grassroots Movement

13 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Imraan Buccus

The award of the Per Anger Prize to S'bu Zikode from Abahlali baseMjondolo (Shack Dwellers' Movement) marks a milestone for the largest grassroots movement in South Africa.

The prize is awarded annually by the Swedish government, and Zikode's nomination was backed by a list of highly credible organisations including, from South Africa, the church organisation Diakonia.

Since its inception in 2005, the movement, which now has more than 80,000 paid-up members across five provinces, has been strongly backed by the Anglican Bishop Rubin Phillip. Phillip, who served as Steve Biko's deputy in the South African Students' Organisation in 1972, is a man of unimpeachable moral standing and his recommendation may well have played a role in Zikode's nomination for this award.

Abahlali baseMjondolo is globally recognised as a radical, democratic and non-violent movement and enjoys close relationships with intellectuals, activists and other social movements around the world.

When the movement was formed in 2005 it was treated as illegitimate by the ANC, and it suffered serious repression. Its marches were summarily banned, its leaders arrested and beaten. The political temperature went through the roof when the multi-ethnic movement, which included migrants...

