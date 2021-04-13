South Africa: Parliament Asked to Act Over Malema's Role in Judicial Interviews, Given His Disparaging Comments About Judges

13 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Merten

The EFF leader's criticism of the judiciary calls into question his role representing the National Assembly at the Judicial Service Commission judges' interviews, says the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution. And the council is asking Parliament to take action.

Holding elected public representatives accountable for their politically motivated statements may well be dismissed in South Africa's political noise, but it speaks directly to conduct that must be expected from those straddling elected and political office.

In terms of Section 178 of the Constitution, EFF leader Julius Malema is one of six MPs, three from opposition parties, who serve on the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) representing Parliament - not a political party.

Section 165 stipulates all organs of state, including Parliament, must "assist and protect the courts to ensure the independence, impartiality, dignity, accessibility and effectiveness of the courts".

For this reason, the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (CASAC) has asked National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise what actions Parliament is taking over Malema's "unwarranted" and "unbecoming" comments about judges. The letter, dated 31 March and seen by Daily Maverick, was sent well before the start of the week-long judges' interviews by the JSC...

