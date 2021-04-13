South Africa: The Big Buck Stops With Jacob Zuma As Court Rules State Will Not Pay Legal Fees for Graft Case

analysis

Former president Jacob Zuma suffered a blow in court on Tuesday. The Supreme Court of Appeal has dismissed his appeal against a judgment which ruled the state is not liable for his legal fees, which so far are estimated at over R16-million, and which will now need to be reimbursed.

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in Bloemfontein dismissed Jacob Zuma's appeal, against a judgment of the Pretoria high court, "which held that the state is not liable for the legal costs incurred by him in his personal capacity," on Tuesday, 13 April.

At the December 2018 ruling, Deputy Judge President Audrey Ledwaba had overturned a 2006 agreement signed by Zuma and former president Thabo Mbeki stating the government would pay Zuma's legal fees in his protracted corruption case.

The Northern Gauteng high court in Pretoria had ordered the state to provide the full accounting detail of all legal costs incurred by Zuma in his personal capacity, and to "take all necessary steps" to recover the amounts paid for by the state and incurred on his behalf.

The legal costs incurred by the former president have been calculated to be about R16.78-million.

On Tuesday, the SCA agreed with the high...