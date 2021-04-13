South Africa: Reflection - Mourning Human Rights Activists

13 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Mark Heywood

In recent weeks South Africa has lost three of its finest human rights activists. How should we remember them? How do we honour their contributions meaningfully?

Love seeketh not itself to please,

Nor for itself hath any care,

But for another gives its ease,

And builds a heaven in hell's despair.

(William Blake, The Clod and the Pebble, Songs of Experience, 1794)

At the height of the Aids epidemic in the early 2000s, when Treatment Action Campaign (TAC) activists were dying at a rate of several a week, there was a point where I became afraid that I was becoming immune to the full weight of loss and grief that death gives rise to. I was subconsciously normalising premature death. Now that we are in another season of death and loss there is again a danger that once the memorial services and funerals are over, fellow activists move on too quickly, are too accepting of mortality, too quick to resume "normal life".

Activism is always a rush and always urgent.

But in the past few weeks the sudden and premature death of three respected activists, the latest in a growing line of friends and comrades taken by Covid-19 and other...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

