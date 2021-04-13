South Africa: Fabric and Flux - What's Next for Thebe Magugu?

analysis

The 2019 LVMH Prize winner Thebe Magugu is not one to rest on his laurels. For his latest collection, experimental textile collaborations might just see him continue his groundbreaking streak.

When fashion designer Thebe Magugu started working on the central print for his autumn/winter 2021 collection, Alchemy, the question "what's next?" was on his mind, and he called on recently initiated sangoma and fashion stylist Noentla Khumalo to throw the bones, as it were, in search of the answer. "She came to the studio and she laid out her mat and she threw her bones with the question, 'what's next?' I think we're all very curious about what's next; I think things have been so much in flux that we're all actually just yearning for a bit more clarity," explains Magugu.

Once she had thrown the bones, shells, crystals and other objects, Magugu asked her not to tell him the answer: "I told her I would rather not know, I'd rather let it be up to the wearer, if that makes sense. I want whoever purchases this garment... I want them to sort of draw that conclusion on their own just from the image and the feeling that they get...