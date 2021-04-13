South Africa: The Financial Wellness Coach - Discretionary Investment Plan Can Solve Several Problems for Pensioners

opinion

Question: I am 75 and my husband is 80. We have been using our savings in fixed deposits to provide us with an income. These fixed deposits are coming up for renewal this month. The income we can get is almost half of what we were receiving before. We cannot commit to a five-year fixed deposit where the rates are better than the 4% on offer. In an earlier article you spoke about a discretionary income plan. Would you recommend that we invest our money here? My fixed deposit is worth R1.3-million and my husband has R900,000.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Answer: A discretionary investment plan can certainly solve a lot of your problems. I have used it to great effect for a number of my retired clients.

A discretionary investment plan is a lot like a living annuity without any of the living annuity restrictions. Because a living annuity is funded by the proceeds of a pension fund or retirement annuity (where you received tax benefits when you invested), you are not allowed to access the capital. You're only allowed to draw down between 2.5% and 17.5%.

This is...