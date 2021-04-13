Morocco: HM the King Congratulates Ismaïl Omar Guelleh Following His Re-Election As President of Djibouti

Rabat — His Majesty King Mohammed VI has sent a message of congratulations to Mr. Ismaïl Omar Guelleh following his re-election as President of the Republic of Djibouti.

The Sovereign expresses, in this message, his warmest congratulations and his sincere wishes for success to Mr. Omar Guelleh in fulfilling his noble missions and meeting the aspirations of the people of Djibouti for further progress and prosperity.

HM the King, who welcomes the strong bounds of fraternity and mutual esteem between the two peoples, underlines his will to continue working together with President Guelleh in order to strengthen relations of fruitful cooperation and active solidarity between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Djibouti for the mutual interest of the two brotherly peoples.