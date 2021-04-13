Morocco: Nuclear Techniques in Medical Practice Discussed in Fez

Fez — The Moroccan Agency for Nuclear and Radiological Safety and Security (AMSSNuR) organized Sunday a conference on the safe and secure use of nuclear and radiological techniques in the medical practice.

Held under the theme "Nuclear and Health", the conference was organized in cooperation with Sidi Mohammed Ben Abdellah University of Fez (USMBA) and the Center for Studies, Research and Public Dialogue (CERDP), following a partnership agreement to put in place training programs in nuclear and radiological safety and security.

According to AMSSNuR, the meeting aimed at raising awareness on the safe and secure use of nuclear and radiological techniques in the medical practice, through various national and international experts remarks specialized in medicine, research and teaching and regulation.

During the conference, which brought together around 100 participants, remarks focused on the role of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the application of the provisions of international standards to ensure the protection of people against exposures resulting from the use of ionizing radiation in medical practices, AMSSNur said in a statement.

The discussion also focused on the national legislative and regulatory provisions provided by Law No. 142-12 and its implementing regulations, aimed at ensuring and improving the radiation protection especially of workers and patients.