South Africa: DA Welcomes Ruling for Zuma to Pay Back Taxpayers' Money

13 April 2021
Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)
press release By John Steenhuisen MP - DA Federal Leader

The DA welcomes a ruling by the Supreme Court of Appeal today confirming that former President Jacob Zuma must pay back the money that the State spent on his personal legal costs.

The DA previously obtained an order to this effect from the High Court, which Mr. Zuma then took to the SCA on appeal. Today's judgment dismissed Mr. Zuma's appeal and confirms that the State Attorney is only obliged to act if it is in the Government's or the public's interest to do so. This was Mr. Zuma's personal legal battle and he had no right to fund it with tax-payer money.

The DA takes strong exception to any abuse of public funds by current or former public officials, including former Presidents.

Mr. Zuma's tenure in office was disastrous for South Africa, its economy, and our hard-won democracy. We are still reeling from the effects of State Capture and the hollowing out of public institutions that accompanied it. This a victory not for the DA alone, but for all South Africans, our Constitution and the Rule of Law.

