Namibia: N$21 Million Healthcare Centre At Coast 'For Passion, Not Profit'

THE new N$21 million Khomas Medical Centre branch at Mondesa at Swakopmund was an investment "out of passion, not for profit", according to its owners.

The centre, which has consulting rooms, a clinic, sickrooms, a pharmacy and a dentist, was officially opened by Namibia's first lady Monica Geingos on Friday.

An operating theatre and laboratory will be added in the near future.

Managing partner Dr Christo Burger said the idea to build a centre at Mondesa came from former Swakopmund mayor the late Germiena Shitaleni in 2015, who desired access to quality affordable healthcare services for people from the poorer suburbs.

"Around 85% of our population does not have access to private healthcare. The rest have private and public medical aid that makes it possible to get the best medical care. Our mission is to ensure that the 85% has access to these services too, and facilities like this make this mission possible," Burger said.

He said the venture was not about profit, but passion.

"If it was about the money, then we would not have built it here. We choose to participate in our government's vision to bring hope to the people, and that everyone can enjoy their basic right to quality and affordable healthcare," he said.

Geingos, who also unveiled a street named after her at Modesa on Thursday, commended the Khomas Medical Centre group for having the mindset to make the facility and services available to a part of society that could otherwise not afford it.

The group has seven centres in Windhoek and now one at Swakopmund. The Mondesa centre was already completed in 2019, but its opening was delayed due to delays in pharmaceutical and medical certification, and then the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last year the group also launched its Khomas Loyalty Fund medical aid, which requires members to pay N$230 per month and allows them 15 consultations for five beneficiaries per year, free funeral cover, and prescription cover of N$150 per doctor's visit.