Tanzania: Mo Dewji Cries Foul Over Fcc's Directive to Restart Negotiations

Simba SC board chairman Mohammed Dewji aka Mo has expressed disappointment over the Fair Competition Commission's latest move to restart negotiation regarding Simba Sports Club transformation.

In a tweet the investor who is seeking to own 49 per cent of the Msimbazi based club said they are being delayed to implement changes in the club after they were issued with a new letter from the commission.

"I am sorry to say that after holding meetings with the FCC and agree to formalize things then out of nowhere we get letters to start over again. Perhaps the MPs are right that there are plots to stop us. This is very bad. Our big plans are delayed," wrote Mo Dewji.

Though the details of the letter that the Club has received are yet to be made public, it appears to have enraged the Simba hierarchy.

According to insiders, the delayed ratification of the takeover has stalled many things including the Sh20 billion that one of Africa's youngest billionaires was supposed to inject into the club.

In January, the Fair Competition Commission (FCC) launched investigations into the Simba Sports Club's new leadership transformation and the alleged offence of an "unnotified merger" involving five respondents.

According to an FCC five respondents were to be investigated including Simba Sports Club Holding Company Limited, MO Simba Company Limited, Simba Sports Club Company Limited, Simba Sports Club, and Mohammed Gulamabbas Hassanali Dewji.

The statement which was issued by FCC director general, John Mduma, said the exercise would be completed within 21 days, and thereafter the Commission would invite petitioners to make any submission(s) they may wish on the club's leadership transformation process.