Tanzania: Russia Suspends Regular Flights to Tanzania and Turkey

13 April 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Russia's Government has on Monday announced the suspension of flights between Russia and Tanzania, with effect from April 15 to June 1, due to the status of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Russian Government says it will review the suspension if the pandemic situation in Tanzania stabilizes.

The suspension was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova, speaking at a video conference she said travel agencies were recommended to halt sales of tours to Tanzania and Turkey, where flights have also been suspended.

"I would like to note that, based on the analysis of epidemiological data, we decided to suspend air traffic with the United Republic of Tanzania also from April 15 to June 1, 2021," she said.

She however said, two regular flights per week between Istanbul and Moscow will continue service, from the Russian capital and then back again, she said.

Flight service home for Russian nationals working on the Akkuyu nuclear power plant project in the southern Turkish province of Mersin will also continue.

The suspension of flights to Tanzania did not mention whether it would affect the Islands of Zanzibar which had continued to attract many Russian tourists in recent months.

Russian tourists vacationing in Tanzania and Turkey will not be evacuated from these countries following Russia's decision to suspend or restrict air service, but they will be able to return home earlier than originally planned, Zarina Doguzova, head of Russia's Tourism Agency has said.

"Tourists who are currently vacationing in Turkey and Tanzania with trip vouchers of travel operators will be able to return to Russia when they originally planned to. Tourists who will return earlier will be able to do it upon agreement with their travel operator," she said.

According to Doguzova, those who are vacationing in these countries on their own can also return home when they initially planned but they should monitor information about possible changes on air companies' websites.

Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

