Tanzania Has Completed Payment for Three New Planes, Says PM

Pexels
plane aeroplane sky travel flight flying fly
13 April 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

The government of Tanzania has on Tuesday April 13 said it has completed payments for the purchase of three new planes.

This was said by the Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa while addressing t Parliament on the estimates and expenditure of the Office of the Prime Minister and its institutions for the financial year 2021/2022.

Majaliwa said the aeroplanes are expected to arrive in the 2021/22 financial year therefore bringing the number of government owned fleet to 12.

Prime Minister Majaliwa also commended national carrier Air Tanzania for launching foreign trips to Guangzhou China, saying the trips are a catalyst for boosting trade, tourism and employment.

The statement comes a few days after a report by the Auditor General and Controller of Public Accounts in Tanzania, Charles Kichere, outlined the challenges facing the airline.

According to the CAG said ATCL has incurred a cumulative loss of about Sh150 billion over the past five years. According to the CAG, for the past one year, ATCL has incurred a loss of Sh60 billion.

The planes are expected to be leased to Air Tanzania just like the other previous nine planes.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Banks Shut Doors On Zimbabwe's 99-Year Farm Leases
Water Everywhere in Lesotho But Not a Drop to Drink for Basotho
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.