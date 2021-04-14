Nigeria: Twitter to Recruit Nigerian Language Translators

Pixabay
(file photo).
14 April 2021
Leadership (Abuja)

Following the establishment of its first African office in Ghana, Twitter said it would recruit experts of major local languages in Nigeria (Yoruba, Igbo and Hausa) for its operations.

The company stated that the remote position is available for all candidates but the employee must have a full understanding and interpretation of news content from the Nigerian media.

Other criteria for the job includes the ability for candidates to have adequate knowledge and understanding of English and Pidgin English which is also commonly spoken in Nigeria.

"Twitter is looking for a passionate people manager to take on the role of Curation Lead for Nigeria.

"This person will manage a team that is focused on quickly, accurately and impartially summarising complex conversations that are unfolding in real-time on Twitter and important to users in Nigeria.

"While this role is primarily focused on English and English Pidgin content, working proficiency in one or more of the following languages is an advantage: Yoruba, Hausa and Igbo," parts of the requirements on the career section of the company stated.

Jack Dorsey, Twitter CEO, on Monday announced via his Twitter handle that the company would be citing its first African base in neighbouring Ghana, to the chagrin of Nigeria's vast tech industry.

Read the original article on Leadership.

More on This
Guess Where Twitter Is Setting Up Its Africa HQ
Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Defiant Villagers Battle to Stop Chinese Coal Project in Zimbabwe
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.