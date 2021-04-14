Nigeria: Pantami Vs U.S. Watch List - FBI Speaks

14 April 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Innocent Odoh

The controversy surrounding the alleged link of the minister of communications and digital economy, Ibrahim Isa Pantami to Boko Haram and other terrorist organisations around the world may have opened a new vista as the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has reacted to the alleged placement of the minister on terror watch list.

The FBI, in its response to the request sent to it by LEADERSHIP yesterday said, "Thanks for reaching out. However, consistent with our standard posture, we can neither confirm nor deny whether an individual is on the watch list."

Nigerians had expressed shock and concern when the news of the alleged link of the minister broke on Sunday.

LEADERSHIP had quoted the unconfirmed report indicting the minister, where he was said to be a former student of Salafist ideologies, trained in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East with other top Islamic jihadists.

Pantami had, however, denied the report and threatened legal action against the publishers of the national daily, which reported the alleged link, demanding public apology and a retraction of the story.

In a letter written through his lawyers, the minister demanded that the newspaper "convene a press conference to publicly announce your retraction while dissociating our client from the false claims you made which are seriously injurious to our client's personality."

He further declared his innocence adding that he had been preaching against the activities of Boko Haram and other terrorist organisations and wondered why anybody would use the purported report to defame his character.

