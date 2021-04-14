Rwanda: 15 Clubs Start Training Ahead of Primus National League Return

The national football governing body (FERWAFA) has cleared 15 top flight clubs to start training ahead of the return of the Primus National League.

The league is scheduled to resume on May 1 and end on June 29.

The teams that were given a green light to resume training include champions, APR FC, Police FC, AS Kigali, Kiyovu Sports, Musanze FC, Marine FC, Rutsiro FC, Gorilla FC Sunrise, Bugesera, Gasogi United, Rayon Sports, AS Muhanga, Espoir and Mukura VS.

Etincelles FC is the only team which has not met requirements needed to start training as a group.

Ferwafa recently issued a directive which spelt out guidelines for teams wishing to resume general training.

Teams that will start training must test their players every three days and ensure that both playing and non-playing stuff stay in the residential camp. In general, the guidelines focus on ensuring that every team's camp meets all the basics needed to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The 2020/21 football league will be played as a tournament with clubs having been placed in groups.

APR FC is in the first group with AS Muhanga, Bugesera FC, and Gorilla FC.

2018/19 league champions Rayon Sports and Kiyovu FC were drawn in the same Group (B) with teams like Gasogi United and Rutsiro Fc.

Police is in Group C with AS Kigali FC, Musanze Fc and Etincelles FC while Group D has Mukura Victory Sport, Sunrise FC, Marines FC and Espoir FC.

Under the new format, the season will only last for two months, since it will begin on May 1 and end on June 29.

The top two teams will proceed to the quarterfinals which will be a knockout competition.

The league was suspended in December last year after three match days. Marines FC topped the table with seven points, followed by Musanze FC with six points in two games while Mukura Victory Sports had one point in three games.