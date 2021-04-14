Kenya: Five Killed Near Isiolo-Garissa Border as Tensions Rise

Tensions at Kambi Samaki area near Isiolo-Garissa border have been escalating following the killing of at least five people in a series of attacks that began on Saturday night.

Several people were also injured and tens of livestock stolen as well as several houses torched forcing residents to flee their homes.

The attack came barely a week after a man was killed and hundreds of animals belonging to one of the communities living near the disputed area were stolen.

Isiolo County Commissioner Herman Shambi said police were deployed to the area to beef up security and ensure calm resumes for residents to go on with their activities uninterrupted.

"The search for the bandits is ongoing and we appeal to residents to volunteer information that will lead to the arrest of the culprits," said Mr Shambi while condemning the attacks.

Mr Shambi asked elders from both sides to champion for peace saying it was a crucial ingredient to development.

Six people were in January this year killed at Urura village in Merti near Isiolo-Wajir border in less than a week prompting Interior CS Fred Matiang'i to convene a meeting with leaders from Isiolo, Wajir and Garissa in efforts to find lasting solution to the protracted disputes.

Despite having vowed to spearhead peace efforts and ensure residents from the three counties co-exist during the security meeting in Nairobi, the leaders have shown little efforts.

The attacks at the disputed area are mostly used for expansionist agenda and to instill fear in the local communities for them to abandon their ancestral land.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Legal Affairs Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Proliferation of illegal firearms in the Northern region has been blamed for the ongoing clashes and insecurity in the region.

While assuring that elders will continue championing for peace in the region to prevent more conflicts and avert loss of lives and destruction of properties, the Kenya National Council of Elders Chair Phares Rutere two weeks ago appealed to illegal gun holders to surrender them to police.

Two weeks ago, Eastern region Commissioner Isaiah Nakoru met security teams from Isiolo, Meru, Samburu and Marsabit and more than 100 elders from the four counties after two people were killed following a clash between herders from Isiolo and Samburu at Kom area.

Mr Nakoru asked residents to surrender illegal guns to police or risk forceful disarmament saying the government had enough police officers to secure them and their properties.