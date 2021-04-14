Kenya: Fivb Adds Brazilian Flair to Malkia Strikers Ahead of Tokyo Olympics

The International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) has forwarded four Brazilian coaches to the national women's volleyball team, Malkia Stirkers, ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The four High Performance coaches - Luizomar de Moura, Roberto Opice Neto, Jeffesron Arosti and Marcelo Vitorino de Souza - are expected in the country on Friday.

Malkia Strikers are currently in bubble training at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani under head coach Paul Bitok and his two assistants Josp Barasa and Japheth Munala.

Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) President Waithaka Kioni hinted that FIVB is keen on helping Kenya post good results at the Olympics thus the technical support.

"This is a first for Kenyan volleyball and we are optimistic that the girls can at least win a set at the Olympics with such preparations. FIVB has been following Kenya for some time and if the girls do well in Tokyo then they can consider long-term investment in this team," revealed Kioni who doubles up as Team Kenya Chef de Mission for Tokyo Olympics.