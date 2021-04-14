Kenya: Fivb Adds Brazilian Flair to Malkia Strikers Ahead of Tokyo Olympics

13 April 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Samuel Gacharira

The International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) has forwarded four Brazilian coaches to the national women's volleyball team, Malkia Stirkers, ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The four High Performance coaches - Luizomar de Moura, Roberto Opice Neto, Jeffesron Arosti and Marcelo Vitorino de Souza - are expected in the country on Friday.

Malkia Strikers are currently in bubble training at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani under head coach Paul Bitok and his two assistants Josp Barasa and Japheth Munala.

Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) President Waithaka Kioni hinted that FIVB is keen on helping Kenya post good results at the Olympics thus the technical support.

"This is a first for Kenyan volleyball and we are optimistic that the girls can at least win a set at the Olympics with such preparations. FIVB has been following Kenya for some time and if the girls do well in Tokyo then they can consider long-term investment in this team," revealed Kioni who doubles up as Team Kenya Chef de Mission for Tokyo Olympics.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Defiant Villagers Battle to Stop Chinese Coal Project in Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.