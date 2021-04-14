Tanzania Awaits Three New Planes

TANZANIA has finalised procurement of three new planes including two Airbus A220-300 and Dash 8-Q400 De-Havilland, which are set to arrive in the country during the coming financial year.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa revealed this in the Parliament, when tabling 2021/2022 budget estimates for his office.

The arrival of the three aircraft would increase the country's fleet size to 12, further boosting the national airline, ATCL, which has been undergoing major transformations in recent years.

Efforts to revive the Air Tanzania Company Limited by the government under the late former President John Magufuli, has seen the company reclaim its lost glory in the regional aviation sector.

The government believes reviving the ATCL would be crucial in promoting other economic sectors, including tourism, agriculture, fisheries and trade.

Already the ATCL has resumed regional flights while expanding its wings to Asia with an eye on European destinations. Prime Minister, Mr Majaliwa commended the ATCL for introducing flights to Guangzhou, China.

"These flights would be a catalyst for strengthening trade, tourism and employment," the Prime Minister stated.

Majaliwa said during the next financial year, the government would also continue improving airport infrastructures.

He noted that the government has been strengthening air transport in order to facilitate growth of other economic sectors, including tourism, agriculture and mining.

The ongoing projects included construction of Geita airport, which has reached 98 per cent, Songea airport (95 per cent) and the expansion of Mtwara airport (53.2 per cent).

Mr Majaliwa said preparations for the construction of Msalato International Airport in Dodoma at the cost of 759bn/-, are complete.

Also, the construction and expansion of airports of Shinyanga, Kigoma, Tabora and Sumbawanga, to cost 136.85bn/-, were in progress.