Tanzania: Katesh to Get New Bus Stand

13 April 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

GOVERNMENT plans to build a modern bus stand worth 5.6bn/- in Katesh town, Hanang District, parliament was informed yesterday.

Deputy Minister in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local government, Mr David Silinde, disclosed the plan here when responding to a question by Hanang Member of Parliament Samwel Hyayuma (CCM) who sought to know when would the government construct a bus stand in the mentioned town.

In his response, Mr Silinde said Hanang District was among the district councils that met qualification to be given money for the construction of bus terminals through a plan for strategic projects.

"The major objective of the government to come up with the plan was to help district authorities to create projects that will hike revenue in their councils so as to increase service delivery to the people," he noted.

He added that the construction of the Katesh bus terminal is among 20 strategic projects in the country whose implementation stalled during 2019/2020 because of several challenges which occurred during that period.

"The government looked for solutions on the challenges after forming a team of experts which later came up with several recommendations on how best the projects could be implemented," he said.

In Hanang District, he said, a select team provided several recommendations after going through contracts, including advance guarantee.

"As of March 2021, Hanang District Council had fulfilled all the procedures as it was advised by experts and presented all the documents to the Ministry of Finance and Planning. Therefore, after verification of the documents the ministry shall disburse the money for the project," Mr Silinde said.

