Tanzania: Bagamoyo Residents Paid 26.6bn/ - As Compensation

A TOTAL of 26.6bn/- has been paid to Bagamoyo District residents as compensation for their land to pave the way for the implementation of the Bagamoyo Special Economic Zone.

Deputy Minister for Trade and Industries Exhaud Kigahe told the National Assembly that in total the government is required to pay people who left their areas covering 5,743 hectares about 58.5bn/-.

So far, he said the government had managed to clear payment of people surrounding about 2339.6 hectares worth 26.6bn/-.

He was responding to a question by Bagamoyo lawmaker Muharami Mkenge (CCM) who reminded that there were residents whose land was taken to pave the way for the EPZ project but they were yet to be paid their compensation.

"When will the government clear debts of these residents?" he queried. However, when responding, the deputy minister said the government was aware of the debts in compensation. "Bagamoyo Special Economic Zone is one of the strategic and flagship projects and it is well outlined in the Five-Year Development Plan as well as in the CCM Election Manifesto," he noted.

He said in implementing the project, the government took several measures, including paying compensation to people who vacated their areas to pave the way for the ambitious scheme.

"In fulfillment of an ambitious industrial economy, the government has always been thinking of the best ways of taking plots away from owners, including payment of compensation to bring efficient investment," he added.

He said assessment of the payment ought to be conducted by the Government Valuer and that compensation ought to be paid in accordance with the law.