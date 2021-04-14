Tanzania: Stick to Your Functions, Pccb Ordered

THE anti-graft watchdog, Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB), has been ordered to stick to its functions and to avoid interfering with the duties of other departments.

The order was issued here by the Minister for State in the President's Office (Public Service Management and Good Governance) Mohamed Mchengerwa when addressing public servants in Dodoma.

He said all cases that have civil elements should be left to relevant courts. He said PCCB has been carrying out duties which are not in its mandate, thus, it is high time it focuses on its line of duty.

"You must follow the tasks and responsibilities of the charter that established PCCB, thus handle corruption issues and let other institutions do their assignment too" Mchengerwa said.

He said of late there has been a tendency where PCCB has been engaging in civil cases by meeting with the accused and bargain payment method, something that is supposed to be done by the respective courts.

The Minister directed the agency to review and revisit all corruption, economic sabotage and money laundering cases and cancel those with insufficient evidence or proof.

However, he said PCCB workers should not keep files on investigation for a long period, and instead they should fast track those with clear evidence. "PCCB has been holding discussions with the accused and reach payment agreement instead of taking them to court, something which isn't their duty," he said.

Mr Mchengerwa said he is not satisfied with PCCB's performance as it has failed to meet its targets as many cases have not been filed at the Corruption and Economic Crime Division of the High Court which was set up for the purpose.

Moreover, he said giving the details of the whistleblowers have put at risk their lives, thus pushing back others who would wish to do so.

In another development, the Minister directed his Permanent Secretary Dr Laurean Ndumbaro to ensure that PCCB comes up with a system in which public servants and others can channel their complaints without travelling to Dodoma.