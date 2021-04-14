Tanzania: Learning Institutions Directed to Review Curricula

13 April 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Jacob Mosenda

Dar es Salaam — The government has on April 13, 2021 instructed institutions of higher learning to evaluate the curriculum offered in the country, in a bid to rescue the quality of education.

The ministry of education, science and Technology insisted, however, that the institutions should conduct the review based on feedback from education stakeholders.

This comes just days after President Samia Suluhu Hassan directed the ministry to reconsider the curricula and education system for what she claimed was reason for incompetent graduates.

Speaking before education stakeholders at the Mwalimu Nyerere Memorial Academy, the Minister of Education, Science and Technology, Prof Joyce Ndalichako said it was time for the curriculum to be explored with a view of improving education in the country.

The symposium organized by Mwalimu Nyerere Memorial Academy was guided by the theme; Mwalimu Nyerere's philosophy in Education and Economics for Sustainable Development.

"I urge all educational institutions in the country not to ignore the views of stakeholders pertaining to the quality of our education, you must see the need now to examine your curricula to enhance production of quality graduates," said Prof Ndalichako.

The minister also pressed the educational institutions to ensure that programs do not end in theory but students at all levels should be involved in practical learning.

"All students should be put into practice. For example, a student studying agriculture should be more involved in the work and should not see it as a punishment," she said.

Currently, the country's education system is a four tier structure modelled along a 7-4-2-3 year progression pattern: seven years of primary education, followed by four years of Ordinary-level, two years of Advanced-level or and three to five years of tertiary education.

