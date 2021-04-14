Malawi: Court Concludes Former Minister Henry Mussa, Director Munthali Theft Case

13 April 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

A court in Lilongwe has concluded hearing of a case involving a powerful cabinet minister and a senior government official in the theft case of government property.

The chief resident magistrate Patrick Chirwa has concluded hearing the case in which Henry Mussa, former Information minister and Gideon Munthali Former Director of Information are answering theft charges in connection with the computers and a gen set at the ministry.

Both the state and the defense team have since been given 14 days to file their final submission in the J10.1 million case.

The two were in court on Monday where the State Paraded its three witnesses making it a total of five witnesses.

According to one of the witnesses who is State Investigator, Detective Khomera, brought before the court, three computers are believed to have been stolen.

Khomera told the court that one of the Computers was found at Mussa's home in Lilongwe while the other two were found in Mzuzu and Blantyre.

Defense lawyer Innocent Kubwalo said after submissions the court will have to rule whether the two have case to answer or not.

On his part, Steve Kayuni Director of Public Presecution expressed delight saying the case is going smoothly.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Defiant Villagers Battle to Stop Chinese Coal Project in Zimbabwe
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.