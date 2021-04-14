Malawi: Chakwera Informed K6.2bn Covid-19 Money Abuse Report Complete, Calls for Release

President Lazarus Chakwera has ordered auditing institutions to immediately release the K6.2 billion Covid-19 response funds abuse report.

The call comes at a time Malawians are demanding why the process of releasing the report seems to have stalled.

Chakwera says he expects auditing institutions to expedite the process of releasing to the public, a report into the alleged mismanagement of K6.2 billion allocation Treasury disbursed last August, barely two months after the Tonse Alliance administration led by President Chakwera took charge.

A statement from the State House says the President has now been informed of the completion of the audit.

"Since the audit was done independently and is of public interest, the President expects and urges auditing institutions to expedite the process and ensure the report is released to the public so that nothing is hidden", writes Brian Banda, Presidential Press Secretary.

The Covid-19 response expenditure both under Tonse Alliance and Democratic Progressive Party has raised serious questions of accountability.

The Directorate of Public Prosecutions authorised Inspector General of Police to start an investigation into how funds have been plundered from March 2020--when the Democratic Progressive Party was in power to August 2020 when the new administration was in charge.