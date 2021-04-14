Malawi: Govt Sets Aside K500m for Constituency Redemarcation Exercise - State House

13 April 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Government has set aside K500 million for the constituency redemarcation exercise.

Director of Communications for State House Sean Kampondeni said Monday during The Weekly Brief at Mtunthama State Lodge in Lilongwe.

Addressing the media, Kampondeni said the Malawi Electoral Commission has been engaging political stakeholders across the country to come up with a better way of redemarcating the 193 constituencies.

On his part, Presidential Press Secretary, Brian Banda, said President Lazarus Chakwera will soon unveil several projects aimed at creating employment for jobless youth across the country.

Banda said the move is part of the President's efforts to deliver on his campaign promises and the principle of 'Prospering Together.'

On the issue of the K6.2 billion COVID-19 funds that were abused in various sectors, Banda disclosed that the report is with the Auditor General's office, and will be presented to relevant authorities once it is ready.

To keep the momentum on clearing the rubble, he said the Malawi leader has entrusted Boards of parastatals to ensure that operations of these organizations are running smoothly and are delivering efficient services to the general public.

The State House Weekly Brief is meant to update the public on the President's engagements and is a feedback forum on matters of public interest.

