Malawi: Parliament's PAC Meets Ombudsman Over Covid Funds Abuse

13 April 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

The Parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Tuesday met Ombudsman Martha Chizuma at the start of an inquiry into the alleged mismanagement of K6.2 billion meant for the fight against Covid-19.

The committee engaged Chizuma to get more on what she found in her report dubbed "Misplaced Priorities."

Shadreck Namalomba, Chairperson of the committee , said the members thought of meeting the Ombudsman before summoning the involved individuals.

Chizuma made a presentation on how Covid funds were mismanaged.

She said her report directed that government should be making public Covid-19 expenditure reports once every fortnight through media houses.

The Ombudman said this was about government allocated funds, donor funds and all other funds made available for Covid-19 fight.

She has however told the committee that government has not complied to this directive.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

