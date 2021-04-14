Egypt: Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam - AU Intervention Is a Good Start, but a Long Road Lies Ahead

analysis

On 4 April 2021, African Union chairperson Félix Tshisekedi hosted talks with Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to provide much-needed AU leadership in de-escalating the impending conflict in the Horn of Africa.

Although the AU-brokered talks ended in a deadlock, the head of the Democratic Republic of Congo team of experts, David Tshishiku, has said they were simply the first step in DRC President Félix Tshisekedi's attempt to resolve the century-long dispute over the three countries' share of the Nile River.

Why the talks yielded no progress

Ahmed Hafez, spokesperson for the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, attributed the failure to reach a consensus at the AU-led talks on Ethiopia's unwavering stance on filling the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) in July following the rainy season. The bone of contention in the Kinshasa talks concerned Ethiopia's schedule for the second phase of filling the GERD reservoir with 13.5 billion cubic metres of water and preferences for mediators to resolve the impending conflict.

Egypt and Sudan want a legally binding agreement that would ensure that Ethiopia credibly commits to filling the dam in a way that would...