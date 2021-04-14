Tanzania: Some 67 Girl Students Impregnated in Biharamulo, Ngara Districts

14 April 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Meddy Mulisa in Bukoba

SOME 67 girl students were impregnated in Biharamulo and Ngara districts between March-June, last year, when Covid-19 pandemic was at its peak forcing schools to close.

Biharamulo District Education Officer (Academic) Mr Boaz Kamugisha said out of the number 32 were in secondary schools (two among them in Forms Five and Six) and thereafter automatically expelled from studies.

Out of the number, 30 were from Primary and Secondary schools in Ngara District according to Ngara District Education Officer (Academic), Mr Enock Ntakiligaye, adding that the number increased to 35 by August 4th, last year.

"This is a big concern. We had never witnessed such a big number of girl students becoming pregnant within such a short period. Out of the number, seven pupils were attending primary school, while 28 students were attending secondary school," Mr Ntakiligaye said.

However, he warned that the government would pay a particular attention to discourage the culture and take stern measures against the culprits.

Equally, he appealed to Kagera region residents to collectively fight against outdated laws, customs and practice, which keep millions of women in the society away from improving in education, saying that they are also constitutionally guaranteed rights in the country.

In the analysis impregnating a student is considered as rape and forms part of gender- based violence (GBV) against women and children. It constitutes a breach of their fundamental right to life, liberty, security, and dignity.

Gender-based violence includes domestic violence, sexual harassment, sexual violence during conflict and harmful customary or traditional practices such as female genital mutilation and forced marriages.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Defiant Villagers Battle to Stop Chinese Coal Project in Zimbabwe
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Guess Where Twitter Is Setting Up Its Africa HQ

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.