Tanzania: VP Assures Residents of Compensation

14 April 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Zanzibar

FARMERS and residents whose properties were destroyed inthe- course of implementation of development projects including roads construction have been assured of proper compensation.

Isles Second Vice President Hemed Suleiman Abdulla made the assurance over the weekend to Zanzibaris, clearing doubts and rumors that the government would not compensate people whose land and other properties were destroyed during the implementation of various development projects.

"All people who lost their properties including land, trees, houses and crops to pave way for the implementation of large scale projects, will be compensated," he insisted.

The Second Vice President was speaking to residents of Dodo village, Chambani Constituency in Pemba where a large scale rice farming project is being implemented.

"Chief government valuer has already started establishing the value of all properties destroyed and all people who deserve compensation will be paid as soon as possible," he reiterated.

He warned that any cheating acts in demanding compensation will be dealt with according to the law and culprits will definitely be punished in addition to forfeiting their compensations.

"While implementing large scale development projects, the government wants to see improved livelihood of its people," said Mr Abdulla.

According to Mr Abdulla, the properties that will be compensated include those found in Dodo village that were destroyed in the course of carrying out the project which was supposed to begin in 2019 but was delayed.

Mr Abdulla reminded the project engineers that local people, mainly youth, should be given priority by employing them to take over small works as promised by the government and investors.

