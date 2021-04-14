Tanzania: Mwinyi - We Must Teach Youth History

TEACHING youth the country's history is of great importance as it enables them to understand the background of their nation and participate fully in various development programmes.

President Hussein Ali Mwinyi underscored the importance of the history subject as he opened the one-day symposium on late Abeid Amani Karume, the first president of Zanzibar.

In his opening speech that was delivered on his behalf by his Isles First Vice President Othman Masoud Othman, Dr Mwinyi also spoke on the civic duty that required each able person to work hard through selfemployment instead of relying on white-collar jobs from the government.

The symposium was organized by Mwalimu Nyerere Memorial University College, Karume Campus in Zanzibar.

This year's symposium was the third to be organized by the university since it was established in the Isles.

It aims at reminding Zanzibaris and Tanzanians in general on the importance of learning about the late Karume's legacy and the revolution which ended racial discrimination on black Africans by colonialists.

According to Mwinyi, it is of paramount importance for youth to learn the country's history to understand where their nation came from and who participated in making the nation what it is today.

Prof Shadrack Mwakalila, the Rector from Mwalimu Nyerere Memorial Academy (MNMA), spoke about the background of the higher learning institution which originated from the Kivukoni College which was established on July 29, 1961.

He said the enrolment in Zanzibar started by 22 students in 2015 and grew to more than 1,600 by last session.

Dr Rose Mbwete, head of the Zanzibar campus encouraged students to develop interest in studying and understanding about past leaders.