Tanzania: Mwinyi - We Must Teach Youth History

13 April 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Zanzibar

TEACHING youth the country's history is of great importance as it enables them to understand the background of their nation and participate fully in various development programmes.

President Hussein Ali Mwinyi underscored the importance of the history subject as he opened the one-day symposium on late Abeid Amani Karume, the first president of Zanzibar.

In his opening speech that was delivered on his behalf by his Isles First Vice President Othman Masoud Othman, Dr Mwinyi also spoke on the civic duty that required each able person to work hard through selfemployment instead of relying on white-collar jobs from the government.

The symposium was organized by Mwalimu Nyerere Memorial University College, Karume Campus in Zanzibar.

This year's symposium was the third to be organized by the university since it was established in the Isles.

It aims at reminding Zanzibaris and Tanzanians in general on the importance of learning about the late Karume's legacy and the revolution which ended racial discrimination on black Africans by colonialists.

According to Mwinyi, it is of paramount importance for youth to learn the country's history to understand where their nation came from and who participated in making the nation what it is today.

Prof Shadrack Mwakalila, the Rector from Mwalimu Nyerere Memorial Academy (MNMA), spoke about the background of the higher learning institution which originated from the Kivukoni College which was established on July 29, 1961.

He said the enrolment in Zanzibar started by 22 students in 2015 and grew to more than 1,600 by last session.

Dr Rose Mbwete, head of the Zanzibar campus encouraged students to develop interest in studying and understanding about past leaders.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Defiant Villagers Battle to Stop Chinese Coal Project in Zimbabwe
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Guess Where Twitter Is Setting Up Its Africa HQ

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.