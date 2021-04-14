Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

13 April 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Three patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Central and Southern Red Sea Regions.

Out of these, two patients are from Quarantine Center in Asmara, Central Region while the other patient is from Quarantine Center in Assab, Southern Red Sea Region.

On the other hand, thirty five patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Southern Red Sea (33), and Central (2), Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly risen to 3231 while the number of deaths stands at ten.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has increased to 3469.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

13 April 2021

