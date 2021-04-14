Liberia: 'A Student Brought Handgun to School' - Fatal Shooting Explained

It is with heavy hearts and much despair to inform you of a tragic incident that has occurred at our school. A student brought a handgun to school this morning.

While a majority of the students were eating breakfast in designated locations, this student slipped away to show off the gun to a friend and it accidentally went off. Staff, emergency medical personnel, Police, and all responded quickly.

Parents were informed of the emergency. Regrettably, the student did not survive the shooting. The gun was retrieved and the student is in the custody of Police. A full investigation is being undertaken by the Liberia National Police (LNP).

We will meet with our parents to answer any questions and concerns they have. For the privacy of the students and their families, we are not releasing names at this time.

We are currently in touch with grief counselors and therapists to assist us with comforting and help with guiding our student body through the grieving process. Please join us in prayer for the bereaved family whose daughter lost her life today.

The Administration

The Cyber-Ed Christian School OF Excellence