Egypt: PM - President Sisi Attaches Special Importance to Upgrade of Weaving, Textiles Industry

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli asserted that President Abdel Fattah El Sisi is attaching special importance to the development of the weaving and textiles industry in order to regain Egypt's position in this field.

The premier's remarks were made during his chairing of a meeting to follow up a plan on the development of the weaving and textiles industry and encouraging the cultivation of cotton.

Minister of Public Enterprises Hisham Tawfiq, Minister of Agriculture El Sayyed el Quseir, Minister of Trade and Industry Neveen Gamea and Board Chairman of the National Company for Industrial Development Lt. General Kamel attended the meeting.

The premier ordered accelerating the mechanisms for encouraging Egyptian farmers to cultivate cotton to provide the basic needs of the Egyptian industry of weaving and textiles.

Tawfiq, for his part, said a mega factory for weaving and textiles is a about to be finalized in Al Mahala Al Kobra City on an area of 62.5 thousand square meters and will be operational in March 2022. Its production capacity is expected to reach 30 tons of weaving per day and thus the added value of cotton will be doubled instead of exporting raw cotton, he explained.

The minister also noted that a new training complex has been inaugurated to train workers on the new machines that will be installed in the new factory. As many as 139 trainees are expected to be ready in the coming phase.

The agriculture minister, for his part, asserted that the ministry is ready to sign contracts for any amounts of cotton and will always be working on expansion in the cultivation of high-quality cotton to meet the industry needs.