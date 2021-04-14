Egypt: PM Reviews Features of Promotion Campaigns to Housing Projects in Capitals of Governorates

13 April 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli on Tuesday reviewed the main features of promotion campaigns of housing projects which are being carried out as part of the presidential initiative to develop the capitals of governorates and major cities.

First Assistant Prime Minister Randa el Menshawy, Board Chairman of the Housing and Development Bank (HDBK) Hossam Ghanem and Board Member of Hyde Park Real Estate Company attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Madbouli asserted that the presidential initiative on housing aimed at providing proper housing for all categories of the society, in addition to providing job opportunities for youths in the governorates along with development of the living conditions for all residents of the targeted areas.

The projects include establishing 500,000 housing units in all governorates, he said, adding that the first phase will include the implementation of 125,000 housing units.

All vacant lots of lands have been listed in coordination with all bodies concerned and partnerships will be agreed upon with owners of such lands with the involvement of the public business and Wafqs ministries, the premier noted.

He also said that such promotion campaigns aim at getting the Egyptian people acquainted with such housing projects and the details of units.

The premier also reviewed the proposals of the funding system for establishing such units.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

