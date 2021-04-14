Africa: Over 9 Million Covid-19 Vaccinations Administered Across Continent

Sila Kiplagat/Nation Media Group
A medic administers a Covid-19 vaccine at the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council headquarters in Nairobi on March 31.
14 April 2021
allAfrica.com

As of April 14, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached 4,370,173 while over 9,100,781 vaccinations have been administered across the continent.

Reported deaths in Africa reached  116,378   and  3,925,211   people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases -  1,559,960   - and   53,423   people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco (  502,961 ), Tunisia (  274,604 ), Ethiopia (  232,512 ), Egypt (  212,130 ), Libya ( 169,504 ) and Nigeria (  163,911 ).

For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers. The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well as national and regional public health departments.

AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers.

