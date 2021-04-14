Rwanda: Kagame Joins India's Modi for Raisina Dialogue

13 April 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Ashimwe

President Paul Kagame will join India Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, for the virtual inauguration of the 6th edition of Raisina Dialogue, India's flagship conference on geopolitics.

For four days, organisers say, the event will have a total of 50 sessions with the participation of 150 speakers from 50 countries and multilateral organisations.

Several world leaders and dignitaries are participating in the dialogue organised by India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Observer Research Foundation.

Key speakers include Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen, Prime Minister of Australia, Scott Morrison among others.

The conference is designed to explore prospects and opportunities for Asian integration as well as Asia's integration with the larger world. It is predicated on India's vital role in the Indian Ocean Region and how India along with its partners can build a stable regional and world order.

Other key personalities who are scheduled to speak at the dialogue include; US Special envoy for Afghan peace process Zalmay Khalizad, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, Afghan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib.

In the past six years, the Raisina Dialogue has grown in stature and profile to emerge as a leading global conference on international affairs.

It attracts leading minds from the global strategic and policy-making community to discuss broader foreign policy and strategic issues facing the world.

