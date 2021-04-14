Nigeria: Nurses Declare Strike Over Incessant Abduction of Members in Ogun

Barely 24-hours after the release of two medical personnel abducted last week along the Imeko - Abeokuta road, members of the Ogun State Council of the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) yesterday embarked on an indefinite strike in protest against insecurity of lives of their members in the course of discharging their duties across the state.

The industrial action declared by the Ogun State chapter of NANNM is coming on the heels of the abduction of another medical personnel, who was kidnapped Tuesday in the Ijebu - Igbo area of the state while on her way to work.

The medical personnel, whose identity could not be ascertained as at the time of filling this report, was said to be a female Dental Therapist working at the state's General Hospital Ijebu-Igbo in Ijebu North local government areas of the state.

In a statement issued yesterday in Abeokuta, the state capital, by the state secretary of NANNM, Akinola Akintunde, the nurses said the recent kidnapping of health workers has reached an unbearable situation which also indicated that the government could no longer guarantee the safety of lives of their members again.

Akintunde in the statement added that the government's approach of not negotiating with the kidnappers has made them believe their lives and properties are of no importance to the state government.