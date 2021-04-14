Namibia: Eiseb Wins Monthly Medal Competition

Milton Eiseb was the overall winner of the Windhoek Lager Monthly Medal golf competition which took place at the Windhoek Golf and Country Club over the weekend.

Eiseb had a gross score of 90, but with his handicap of 26, he had the best net score of 64.

Gerhard van Zyl won the A Division with a net score of 68, followed by Likius Nande (71), and Johannes Goagoseb and Marco Vollgraaff, who both scored 74.

In the B Division, Melt van Schoor and Rochel Celliers both finished on 68, but Van Schoor won on a count-out, while Bertus Damon came third on 70, after beating Johan van Lill on a count-out.

Schalk Engelbrecht won the C Division on 65 points, followed by Phillip Bean on 72, and Clinton Dodds and Monty Rukoro on 74.

Hansina Hinda won the Women's Division with a net score of 71, followed by Natasja Louw on 79 and Evelyn Paulino on 80, while Francois van Zyl won the Junior Division on 77.

The nearest to the pin winners were Milton Eiseb (hole 3), Trevor Mills (hole 9) and Stephen Pell (hole 13 and 17).