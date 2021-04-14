Namibia: Eiseb Wins Monthly Medal Competition

14 April 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Milton Eiseb was the overall winner of the Windhoek Lager Monthly Medal golf competition which took place at the Windhoek Golf and Country Club over the weekend.

Eiseb had a gross score of 90, but with his handicap of 26, he had the best net score of 64.

Gerhard van Zyl won the A Division with a net score of 68, followed by Likius Nande (71), and Johannes Goagoseb and Marco Vollgraaff, who both scored 74.

In the B Division, Melt van Schoor and Rochel Celliers both finished on 68, but Van Schoor won on a count-out, while Bertus Damon came third on 70, after beating Johan van Lill on a count-out.

Schalk Engelbrecht won the C Division on 65 points, followed by Phillip Bean on 72, and Clinton Dodds and Monty Rukoro on 74.

Hansina Hinda won the Women's Division with a net score of 71, followed by Natasja Louw on 79 and Evelyn Paulino on 80, while Francois van Zyl won the Junior Division on 77.

The nearest to the pin winners were Milton Eiseb (hole 3), Trevor Mills (hole 9) and Stephen Pell (hole 13 and 17).

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Defiant Villagers Battle to Stop Chinese Coal Project in Zimbabwe
Kenya's Hospitality Industry Suffocates Under Lockdown
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.