Namibia: Black Mambas Clinch Summer League

THE Black Mambas clinched the Summer Squash League title in style after completing another comprehensive victory over the weekend.

At Saturday's finals, they beat the Green Mambas 37-18 to win the league with ease.

After six rounds of action, the Black Mambas won the title with 233 points, while the Red Rattlers came second on 158, the Blue Boa Constrictors third on 154 and the Green Mambas fourth on 135 points.

The Black Mambas won eight of their matches against the Green Mambas, while losing four and drawing two.

There were big wins for Jan Olivier, who beat Apie Loubser 51-34; Niel van Vuuren, who beat Ruan Bestbier 57-32; Charlize Rix, who beat Alette Slabber 46-27; and Hugo Loubser, who beat Charl Marais 48-26.

The Green Mambas provided stiffer resistance in the matches between the top six seeded players, winning two, drawing one and losing three narrowly.

Hans Rack beat Adri Lambert 44-24, and Fanie Becker beat Johan Kabers 40-32, but Rowan McNamara lost 31-26 to Franco Lambert, Keegan Mouton lost 26-20 to Danie Grobler, and Elmarie Kotze lost 34-32 to Graham Watermeyer.

The match between the number three seeds, Daniel Conradie and Robert McGregor ended in a 34-all tie; while Leslie Esterhuizen and Liezel Wijgergangs also drew their match 42-all.

Gwen Lister and Kotie Karstens of the Black Mambas lost their matches, going down 47-29 to Jessica Moore, and 54-40 to Leane Laker respectively.

The match between the Red Rattlers and the Blue Boa Constrictors was a humdinger, with the Rattlers just winning 31-30. The Rattlers won eight of the matches, losing six and drawing one.

For the Rattlers there were some big wins for Jaco Schoombie, who beat Coen Welsh 51-33; Heathlinn Cloete, who beat Tienie Botha 64-31; Jerome Mouton, who beat Gert Nelson 50-31; Oliver Daub, who beat Johan Kotze 52-25; and Morne van Zyl, who beat Paul de Lange 60-26.

Several matches were much closer, with the Rattlers' Jackie Etzoldt beating Leonie Lubber 41-40, Vito Abrantes beating Marco Himmel 39-36, and Dries Tredoux beating Ricardo Abrantes 45-40.

Winning for the Blue Boa Constrictors were Theunis Heunis, who beat Fourie Oosthuizen 59-33; Berns Maritz, who beat Erwin Tietz 42-31; Jacques Falla, who beat Marion Berry 53-42; Francois Wahl, who beat Leon Lochner 51-33; Colin Nott, who beat Ulrich Etzold 49-29; and Samuel Kruger, who beat Dene van Zyl 48-44; while the match between Timo Huster and Petrus Wilders ended in a 40-all draw.

The next tournament on the Namibian squash calendar is the Wanderers Closed on 7 and 8 May.