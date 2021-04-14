Gambia: NSSS Conducts Panel Discussion On Curriculum Reforms

In a bid to improve the quality of teaching and learning in the country, Nusrat Senior Secondary School on Friday held a panel discussion on curriculum reform and its related matters at the school grounds in Bundungka Kunda.

The day's forum was held on the theme 'Curriculum reforms as pathway to quality education in the Gambia'.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ebrima Sillah, minister of Information and Communication Infrastructure highlighted the need to holistically look at the country's educational policy to reform and introduce local language in teachings in schools.

"There will be no illiteracy in the Gambia if we introduce local language in the curriculum."

Buram Jammeh , a retired civil servant explained that the output of quality education should be put into consideration as candidates often perform much better in practical then theory.

Jammeh indicated that at the Senior Secondary school level for student to perform better during exams, there should be change of examination regulations as it highlights the standard of 'our education'.

"The curriculum should be reformed in the education sector to make it easy for student to choose their career before they pursue to the university ".

Sidia Jatta, National Assembly member for Wuli West, said the gaps in the country's education policy are many, saying it is not right for a secondary school to have more than 80 students in a class.

During the panel discussion, he questioned that if schools don't have enough learning materials, how would the students learn without materials.

"There are no sitting facilities in schools as most of the classes have more the 80 students. So where will they expect all of them to sit and learn. Affordability as they said education is free in the Gambia and it's not free saying the gap is between the people who can afford and the ones who cannot afford it."