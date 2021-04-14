Gambia: Security Issue Should Not Be Taken for Granted - Governor Sanneh

West Coast Region governor, Lamin Sanneh has said that security issue should not be taken for granted, adding that all should put hands on deck to support the security, especially immigration personnel who are posted at the borders.

Governor Sanneh made this statement recently during the official inauguration of Gunjur and Kartong Immigration Border posts.

"We should help the police and the immigration to secure our borders, because without proper security, we cannot develop this country as we want it," he said, adding that centralising these border posts is part of development.

He also challenged every Gambian, especially the alkalolu, council of elders and VDCs to complement the efforts of our security, "because this why the Local Government Act has made emphasis for VDCs as an entry point for development, so therefore, working with the immigration is very important."

"Today we are happy that the command of Immigration Department has made consultations and came with strategy and action that can help this country for future development, especially on immigration matters."

"Immigration is a very important sector when it comes to security in The Gambia, because these are the first point of call when migrants come to the country either by land, sea, or by air."

Governor Sanneh therefore called on those immigration personnel working in those borders, to see the communities as Gambians, as partners and as brothers and sisters.

He commended members of the security, institutions and individuals for their support, while thanking organisations and philanthropists for complementing government efforts in supporting security in the country.

He also advised the two communities to work with the immigration to secure our borders.