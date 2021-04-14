Gambia: UDP Reacts to Recent Spike in Crime

In a statement released on Saturday on the United Democratic Party (UDP) official Facebook account, the party observes with alarm and horror the recent spike in incidents of violent crimes such as rape and murder happening with a disturbing frequency in hitherto quiet and peaceful communities of Tanjie, Sanyang and Busumbala.

The release, written by the Secretary General and Party Leader Ousainou Darboe, further indicated that there have been reports where security personnel and installations have been violently attacked by mobs, causing injuries and serious damage to property and security establishments.

"If the security men and women employed to protect the people are under attack, then the security situation in the country has degenerated to a distressing level and that the Barrow Government should directly engage the affected communities with the security apparatus of the state to restore peace and tranquility."

The part as well welcomed the appointment of a substantive Inspector General of Police after the untimely demise of IGP Jobe, while he commended the current initiative 'Operation Zero Crime'.

The release continued to call on the Barrow government to engage the affected communities, local government authorities, and all relevant stakeholders to stem the tide towards chaos and lawlessness.

The party further called for an investigation into all incidents of violent crimes and keep the people informed of all developments as a way to reassure them of their safety especially in their homes and places of work within the ambit of the law.

"UDP is aware of the difficult times the vast majority of our people are going through with the exorbitant rise in the cost of living and the absence of livelihood opportunities for the youths. The devastating impact of COVID19 has affected the whole world but as a people, we cannot give in to despair. UDP stands in solidarity with the Gambian people and renews its commitment to build a capable state that will empower and enable the young people to fulfill their dreams of living a life of purpose and dignity."

At the end of the release, the party urged Gambians to be law-abiding and continue the peaceful coexistence that the nation is known for.