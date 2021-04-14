Gambia: Alfusainey Gassama Scores Brace in Kelantan Triumph

13 April 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

Gambian striker, Alfusainey Gassama scored a brace during Kelantan United 3-2 away win over Negri Sembilan in their week seven fixture of the Malaysian Premier League (Second Division) played at the Tuanku Abdul Rahman Stadium on Friday.

The 26-year-old scored in the 20th minute of the first half and 1st minute of the second half to boost his side position on the league standing.

Hariz Kamaruddin scored Kelantan United's third in the 64rd minute just Zaquan Adha and Alian Akono scored the tow goals for Negri Sembilan in the early first minute of the first half and 59th minute of the second half.

Gassama guided his team to promotion into the Malaysian Second Division League from theM2 Liga (Third Division) two seasons ago has now scored his third league goal after eight league games.

The win moved Kelantan United to fifth position with 10 points, four points behind Negeri Sembilan who sits second position with 14 points after seven matches.

Read the original article on The Point.

