Gambia: Happy Ramadan!

Muslims in The Gambia will today, Tuesday join their colleagues around the world in observing Ramadan, one of the most important pillars in the Islamic faith.

Ramadan is the fourth pillar of Islam. And it is the ninth month in the Muslim lunar calendar.

During this people healthy adult Muslims fast from dawn until dusk. This includes abstaining from drinking, eating, immoral acts and anger. Other acts of worship such as prayer, reading the Qur'an and charity are also encouraged during the holy month. It is a month-long period characterised with real time spiritual reflection, self-improvement, and heightened devotion and worshipping on God.

As a tradition in many countries, Muslims observe the month with group congregation prayers at night in mosques. But, as communities continue to grapple with coronavirus pandemic, it is only wise to observe some precautionary measures to curb further spread of the virus. We should bear in mind that coronavirus is still with us.

To the business community, Ramadan is a month long dedicated to total devotion and seeking God's blessing and repentance.

We can get Allah's blessing by maintaining the price of our goods at a price that is easily affordable to all. It has become a tradition for some businessmen, whenever Ramadan looms they inflates the price of their basic commodities.

Let's practice the faith in real time. Such acts are un-Islamic and it is a ploy used to stain the image of other followers.

We want to amplify that call for people to show mercy and compassion towards one and another. Ramadan teaches people about self-discipline, self control, sacrifice and empathy for those who are less fortunate, thus encouraging compassion in real time.

However, different cultures have different traditional approach during the month. Whether it is a special food they must cook, or eating iftar with the extended family. But Islamic tenets such as generosity inspired most of these traditions, including sharing food and inviting guests over for iftar.

We cannot but extend special message of love and best wishes to all Muslims in The Gambia and beyond.

Let's follow the footsteps of our beloved Prophet Muhammad S.A.W. Seeking God's blessing in this month as believers would only strengthen our faith.

"Ramadan Mubarak !!! Ramadan Kareem !!!"